Crews on scene of overturned vehicle at Hwy. 66 and Hwy. 545

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene of an overturned vehicle at Highway 66 and Highway 545 east of Conway.

The crash was reported by HCFR on Twitter at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday, and once vehicle is overturned. HCFR crews are transporting one patient with life-threatening injuries.

