Controlled burn in progress at Yawkey rice fields near Georgetown

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A fire in the rice fields off Church Street near Georgetown is a controlled burn, officials confirmed.

A web cam of the rice fields near the Yawkey South Island Preserve from Waccamaw Publishing shows a fire burning and a plume of smoke rising from the fields.

The fire is part of a controlled burn at the Yawkey Plantation by the South Carolina Forestry Commission, confirmed Chief Doug Eggiman from Midway Fire Rescue.

The SCFC’s website shows the burn is over about 20 acres in the Yawkey South Island Preserve.

