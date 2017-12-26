Controlled burn in progress at Yawkey rice fields near Georgetow - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Controlled burn in progress at Yawkey rice fields near Georgetown

Web cam showing the burn (Source: Rod Stalvey/Waccamaw Broadcasting) Web cam showing the burn (Source: Rod Stalvey/Waccamaw Broadcasting)

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A fire in the rice fields off Church Street near Georgetown is a controlled burn, officials confirmed.

A web cam of the rice fields near the Yawkey South Island Preserve from Waccamaw Publishing shows a fire burning and a plume of smoke rising from the fields.

The fire is part of a controlled burn at the Yawkey Plantation by the South Carolina Forestry Commission, confirmed Chief Doug Eggiman from Midway Fire Rescue.

The SCFC’s website shows the burn is over about 20 acres in the Yawkey South Island Preserve.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.

  • Local NewsLocalMore>>

  • Breaking

    Fire at hotel off Hwy. 501 under control

    Fire at hotel off Hwy. 501 under control

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 8:41 PM EST2017-12-27 01:41:49 GMT
    (Source: Raycom Media)(Source: Raycom Media)

    Fire crews have extinguished a fire in a hotel off Highway 501 near the Myrtle Beach Speedway.

    More >>

    Fire crews have extinguished a fire in a hotel off Highway 501 near the Myrtle Beach Speedway.

    More >>

  • Inaugural blood drive hopes to boost holiday blood shortage

    Inaugural blood drive hopes to boost holiday blood shortage

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 8:35 PM EST2017-12-27 01:35:21 GMT
    Source:redcross.orgSource:redcross.org

     An inaugural holiday blood drive went on Tuesday at Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach.  If you can, you're asked to roll up your sleeve and give blood or platelets this holiday season to help lessen the shortage.

    More >>

     An inaugural holiday blood drive went on Tuesday at Ripley's Aquarium in Myrtle Beach.  If you can, you're asked to roll up your sleeve and give blood or platelets this holiday season to help lessen the shortage.

    More >>

  • Record shopping season leaves boxes of waste in aftermath

    Record shopping season leaves boxes of waste in aftermath

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 8:34 PM EST2017-12-27 01:34:02 GMT
    As we rode along, we saw Wilson pick up a portion he estimates will be a total of 11 to 12 tons of waste for the day. (Source: WMBF News)As we rode along, we saw Wilson pick up a portion he estimates will be a total of 11 to 12 tons of waste for the day. (Source: WMBF News)

    Strong holiday sales equated to record numbers in 2017. It's just another day for the city's sanitation engineers in Myrtle Beach.

    More >>

    Strong holiday sales equated to record numbers in 2017. It's just another day for the city's sanitation engineers in Myrtle Beach.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly