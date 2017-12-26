Crews working to repair water main break in Pawleys Island

Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a fire at a home on Highway 701 north of Georgetown. Horry County Fire Rescue is providing mutual aid and fire resources to the fire, which is at a single-family home in the 9300 block of south Highway 701, according to a tweet from the department.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene of an overturned vehicle at Highway 66 and Highway 545 east of Conway. The crash was reported by HCFR on Twitter at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday, and once vehicle is overturned. HCFR crews are treating one patient.More >>
A fire in the rice fields off Church Street near Georgetown is a controlled burn, officials confirmed. A web cam of the rice fields near the Yawkey South Island Preserve from Waccamaw Publishing shows a fire burning and a plume of smoke rising from the fields. TMore >>
A water main break in Pawleys Island has caused water to be shut off south of the South Causeway, according to a tweet from the town’s police department. The broken water main is on Springs Avenue, and crews are working on repairs as of 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, the tweet states. They hope to have water flowing shortly.More >>
A mother and her 4-year-old daughter were killed in a car accident Monday in Marlboro County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol and Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
Dozens of Charleston area residents are perturbed with the South Carolina Education Lottery after one of its games appears to have had a glitch in the system.More >>
A 6-month-old Arizona boy has died, days after his father admitted to severely abusing him.More >>
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.More >>
A routine traffic stop in Tennessee turned into an opportunity to spread cheer on Christmas.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
A man with a gun didn't stop a Hopewell church from holding baptisms on Sunday.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
