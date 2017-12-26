Crews working to repair water main break in Pawleys Island

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – A water main break in Pawleys Island has caused water to be shut off south of the South Causeway, according to a tweet from the town’s police department.

The broken water main is on Springs Avenue, and crews are working on repairs as of 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, the tweet states. They hope to have water flowing shortly.

