Crews working to repair water main break in Pawleys Island

Breaking

Crews working to repair water main break in Pawleys Island

Source: Pawleys Island Facebook page

PAWLEYS ISLAND, SC (WMBF) – A water main break in Pawleys Island has caused water to be shut off south of the South Causeway, according to a tweet from the town’s police department.

The broken water main is on Springs Avenue, and crews are working on repairs as of 5:40 p.m. Tuesday, the tweet states. They hope to have water flowing shortly.

    Crews responding to fire at home on Hwy. 701 near Georgetown

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 6:58 PM EST2017-12-26 23:58:44 GMT
    Multiple fire crews are on the scene of a fire at a home on Highway 701 north of Georgetown. Horry County Fire Rescue is providing mutual aid and fire resources to the fire, which is at a single-family home in the 9300 block of south Highway 701, according to a tweet from the department.

  • Crews on scene of overturned vehicle at Hwy. 66 and Hwy. 545

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 6:53 PM EST2017-12-26 23:53:48 GMT
    Horry County Fire Rescue is on scene of an overturned vehicle at Highway 66 and Highway 545 east of Conway. The crash was reported by HCFR on Twitter at 6:42 p.m. Tuesday, and once vehicle is overturned. HCFR crews are treating one patient.

  • Controlled burn in progress at Yawkey rice fields near Georgetown

    Tuesday, December 26 2017 6:45 PM EST2017-12-26 23:45:17 GMT
    A fire in the rice fields off Church Street near Georgetown is a controlled burn, officials confirmed. A web cam of the rice fields near the Yawkey South Island Preserve from Waccamaw Publishing shows a fire burning and a plume of smoke rising from the fields. T

