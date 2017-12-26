Horry Co. Solid Waste Authority to sponsor 'Grinding of the Greens' initiative

A mother and her 4-year-old daughter were killed in a car accident Monday in Marlboro County, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol and Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown.More >>
The Horry County Solid Waste Authority is sponsoring a “Grinding of the Greens” initiative at various recycling centers across Horry County from Dec. 26 until January 29.More >>
Two people have been arrested for shoplifting after allegedly attempting to steal merchandise from Belk Sunday evening. One of the suspects also faces additional drug charges after police found illegal drugs in her possession, a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report confirms.More >>
The 37th annual Beach Ball Classic kicks off today at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, featuring some of the nation’s best high school basketball teams in the country. Mayor John Rhodes is the executive director of the tournament, and said this is probably the best lineup of teams this tournament has had in 20 years.More >>
Volunteers with the Greater Heights Baptist Church in Hartsville served warm Christmas meals to those in need at the Hartsville Soup Kitchen Monday morning.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
Police found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.More >>
The search for a missing 7-year-old boy in Mililani ended with a heartbreaking discovery Christmas morning.More >>
A record-breaking amount of snow fell on Erie, Pa., leaving the city buried under more than 4 feet of accumulation.More >>
A pharmaceutical company has issued a recall of an injectable antibiotic that contains mold.More >>
An addictive behavior, the symptoms of gaming disorder include the inability to control when and how to play video games.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
Tara Smith is still in awe she escaped a sinking car after accidentally crashing into an icy lake. But her heart is broken.More >>
