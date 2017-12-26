Horry Co. Solid Waste Authority to sponsor 'Grinding of the Greens' initiative

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The Horry County Solid Waste Authority is sponsoring a “Grinding of the Greens” initiative at various recycling centers across Horry County from Dec. 26 until January 29.

Residents must remove all lights, decorations, tinsel and the tree stand from the Christmas tree before recycling. The trees will be chipped and recycled into free landscaping mulch. The mulch will be available to all residents while supplies last. Residents must bring their own container to collect the mulch. Wreathes will not be recycled.

