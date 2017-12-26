Shoplifting complaint at Belk leads to drug trafficking charge, - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Shoplifting complaint at Belk leads to drug trafficking charge, police say

By Nick Doria, Producer
Alicia Elizabeth Blanton (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center) Alicia Elizabeth Blanton (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)
Cameron Larry Poteat (Source: Myrtle Beach Police) Cameron Larry Poteat (Source: Myrtle Beach Police)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Two people have been arrested for shoplifting after allegedly attempting to steal merchandise from Belk Sunday evening.

One of the suspects also faces additional drug charges after police found illegal drugs in her possession, a Myrtle Beach Police Department incident report confirms.

Police responded to the Belk at Coastal Grand Mall in regards to a shoplifting complaint. A loss prevention officer said he saw the suspects select two duffel bags from the store and began filling the bags with merchandise. According to the report and surveillance footage, the suspects would select items from the store and conceal them in the duffel bags which were placed at the back of the store. At one point, one suspect attempted to purchase a few shirts but his card was declined because of insufficient funds; police say this confirms he did not have the ability to pay for any of the items.

The suspects were arrested for shoplifting shortly before the store closed. A tag on one of the duffel bags used to conceal the items was removed, the report says. The total value of the items concealed was $1,790.

During a search of one of the suspects, police found a bag inside of a jacket containing 12 Xanax bars, 11.8 grams of methamphetamine and 5.3 grams of marijuana.

Alicia Elizabeth Blanton, 31, has been charged with trafficking methamphetamines, possession of schedule IV narcotics, simple possession of marijuana and shoplifting.

Cameron Larry Poteat, 29, has been charged with shoplifting. Blanton is being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

