FIRST ALERT: Icy bridges possible overnight tonight - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

FIRST ALERT: Icy bridges possible overnight tonight

Wednesday morning temps and rain Wednesday morning temps and rain
Wednesday morning's impacts Wednesday morning's impacts

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF)- Shower chances increase tonight as the thermometer dips to near freezing across much of the Pee Dee and Border belt. The rain chances are low and any rain that does fall will be light. The ground is still a little too warm for any accumulation of freezing rain, but we could see slick spots on bridges, overpasses, and decks early tomorrow morning. 

This isn't our only chance of freezing rain and winter weather, for details in what to expect for the end of the week, click HERE

