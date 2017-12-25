Those in need receive a warm meal on Christmas

The 37th annual Beach Ball Classic kicks off today at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, featuring some of the nation’s best high school basketball teams in the country. Mayor John Rhodes is the executive director of the tournament, and said this is probably the best lineup of teams this tournament has had in 20 years.More >>
The 37th annual Beach Ball Classic kicks off today at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center, featuring some of the nation’s best high school basketball teams in the country. Mayor John Rhodes is the executive director of the tournament, and said this is probably the best lineup of teams this tournament has had in 20 years.More >>
Volunteers with the Greater Heights Baptist Church in Hartsville served warm Christmas meals to those in need at the Hartsville Soup Kitchen Monday morning.More >>
Volunteers with the Greater Heights Baptist Church in Hartsville served warm Christmas meals to those in need at the Hartsville Soup Kitchen Monday morning.More >>
One woman, unable to return home to New York for Christmas this year, had her one wish granted on Christmas Eve. “I could not believe it,” said Veronica Alletto, a patient at Embrace Hospice, as she watched her dream of a white Christmas come to life.More >>
One woman, unable to return home to New York for Christmas this year, had her one wish granted on Christmas Eve. “I could not believe it,” said Veronica Alletto, a patient at Embrace Hospice, as she watched her dream of a white Christmas come to life.More >>
Local government offices are closed for the Christmas Holiday. We've provided a list of adjusted schedules for trash collection.More >>
Local government offices are closed for the Christmas Holiday. We've provided a list of adjusted schedules for trash collection.More >>
Two people were shot early Monday morning in Florence, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department. Police responded to a shooting into a home in the 100 block of Liberty Street just before 3 a.m.More >>
Two people were shot early Monday morning in Florence, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department. Police responded to a shooting into a home in the 100 block of Liberty Street just before 3 a.m.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
The crash left shattered glass and twisted metal scattered across six lanes of traffic.More >>
Police found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.More >>
Police found the bodies of a 10-month-old and an 11-year-old inside the apartment.More >>
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.More >>
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.More >>
The White House press secretary said there is no "singular reason" why Trump hasn't extended a state visit invitation yet but added that the administration hopes to schedule a visit early in 2018.More >>
The White House press secretary said there is no "singular reason" why Trump hasn't extended a state visit invitation yet but added that the administration hopes to schedule a visit early in 2018.More >>
The boy's father says the 7-year-old got a big hug and ‘thank you’ from his grandmother for his help.More >>
The boy's father says the 7-year-old got a big hug and ‘thank you’ from his grandmother for his help.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
Unable to live outside the walls of the Clintonville Mennonite Church for fear of being deported, Edith Espinal wants the government to understand how important it is for her to live on U.S. soil.More >>
Unable to live outside the walls of the Clintonville Mennonite Church for fear of being deported, Edith Espinal wants the government to understand how important it is for her to live on U.S. soil.More >>
Just by looking around outside, you can tell that it’s Christmas time in the Lowcountry.More >>
Just by looking around outside, you can tell that it’s Christmas time in the Lowcountry.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>