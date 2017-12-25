Those in need receive a warm meal on Christmas

HARTSVILLE, SC (WMBF) - Volunteers with the Greater Heights Baptist Church in Hartsville served warm Christmas meals to those in need at the Hartsville Soup Kitchen Monday morning.

“It’s not cold today, but it will get cold and it’s been cold so it’s nice to come in and get just a hot bowl of chili or soup or something just to get you through the day and pick you up so I think it just really helps their morale and let them know that people care for them,” said Bradley Flowers, a volunteer.

Volunteers with the Greater Heights Baptist Church arrived bright and early to prepare the meals for those in need. This Christmas, over 60 people enjoyed a full hot meal.

“There’s a difference between eating something out of a can or eating a cold sandwich or something, but when you got something hot it just kind of warms you on the inside,” said Flowers.

Those they served felt the same.

“To tell you the truth it means a great deal to be here today, because like I said I’ve had a lot of rough Christmas in my lifetime,” said Charles Jackson.

“It’s just like a big family because I don’t have nobody but my two boys now so I enjoy a lot of people,” said Catherine Carter.

Young volunteers also made sure people didn’t leave empty handed.

Along with a warm meal, they received gift bags with blankets, hats, water and even toys for the children.

“I think it’s just great for our youth that’s helping out, you know, they’ve already gotten presents from their families, Santa Claus has already came to their house and some of these other people may not have that same opportunity,” said Flowers.

While they enjoy the fellowship, food and gifts, for some people this Christmas dinner has a deeper meaning.

“It’s a blessing. It’s letting us know that they care about the community and they doing a lot for everybody, ” said Wilson.

The soup kitchen on East College Ave is also open during the week from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. for anyone in need of a hot meal.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.