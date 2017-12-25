Child, adult killed in Christmas car crash

MARLBORO COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - Two people, including a child, are dead after a single vehicle crash, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

It happened in Marlboro County, about five miles south of the town of Blenheim. Corporal Sonny Collins said a 1998 Ford SUV was traveling on Highway 38 South with six passengers when it ran into the median. SCHP said the driver lost control, and the car overturned. The child and driver were pronounced dead, and the other four people were transported to area hospitals.

Highway Patrol said no one was wearing a seat belt.

The crash happened around 4:25 Monday afternoon. Highway Patrol is still investigating this accident.

