74-year-old man killed in Lake City shooting

FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 74-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Lake City, according to a press release from Florence County Coroner’s Office.

The victim, identified as Johnny Cameron, was pronounced dead at his home on North Old Georgetown Road.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston. The incident is being investigated by the Florence County Sheriff’s and Coroner’s Office.

