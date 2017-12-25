Florence County Coroner's Office identifies man killed in Christmas morning shooting

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Two people were shot early Monday morning in Florence, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department.

According to the Florence County Coroner's Office, Damian Hunter, 26 of Florence, was killed in the shooting.

Police responded to a shooting into a home in the 100 block of Liberty Street just before 3 a.m. Hunter died of injuries sustained in the incident at the hospital, police say. The other victim was also transported to the hospital and is expected to recover. Hunter's autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

The incident is being investigated by the Florence Police Department and Florence County Coroner’s Office.

