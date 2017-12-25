Florence County Coroner's Office identifies man killed in Christmas morning shooting

One woman, unable to return home to New York for Christmas this year, had her one wish granted on Christmas Eve. “I could not believe it,” said Veronica Alletto, a patient at Embrace Hospice, as she watched her dream of a white Christmas come to life.More >>
Local government offices are closed for the Christmas Holiday. We've provided a list of adjusted schedules for trash collection.More >>
Two people were shot early Monday morning in Florence, according to a press release from the Florence Police Department. Police responded to a shooting into a home in the 100 block of Liberty Street just before 3 a.m.More >>
A 74-year-old man was shot and killed Sunday evening in Lake City, according to a press release from Florence County Coroner’s Office. The victim, identified as Johnny Cameron, was pronounced dead at his home on North Old Georgetown Road.More >>
While most of us are giving gifts to our loved ones this holiday season, others spent time putting together gift bags for complete strangers. It’s the unfortunate reality for some people in our area to not be able to afford things like toiletries and blankets, but complete strangers are working to change that for the holiday season. "Soap, toothpaste, washing towels," said Madelyn Boggs.More >>
The full amount was due by November 2018.More >>
While everyone would love to stay in and enjoy Christmas with the family, let’s face it—sometimes, circumstances arise and you gotta go out. If that’s the case, here are some places that will be open while you celebrate:More >>
Actress Heather Menzies-Urich, who played one of the singing von Trapp children in the 1965 hit film, "The Sound of Music," has died at 68.More >>
A woman is facing multiple felony charges after crashing into a mother and her baby on Christmas Eve, killing them both, while fleeing the scene of an earlier crash, according to investigators.More >>
“It could have been horrible,” a sheriff's deputy said. “It was cold, It was damp. It’s on a cement floor. There’s no telling how long he could have made it." Luckily, a traveling couple found the baby within an hour and got it help.More >>
