Holiday trash collection schedules

Myrtle Beach, SC (WMBF) – Local government offices are closed for the Christmas Holiday. Below is a list of adjusted schedules for trash collection.

CONWAY

Monday’s trash collection will be on Tuesday, December 26.

Trash pickup for Monday, January 1, will be on Tuesday, January 2.

DARLINGTON

Monday’s trash will be collected on Tuesday, December 26 and continue on Wednesday.

FLORENCE

Monday’s trash will be picked up Tuesday, December 26. There will be no yard waste collection on Tuesday. Regular schedule will resume on Wednesday, December 27.

The City of Florence offices will be closed on Monday, January 1, 2018 for New Years Day. The Sanitation Division will run a holiday collection schedule on Tuesday, January 2, collecting garbage and recycling collection routes for Monday and Tuesday. There will be no yard waste collection on Tuesday. Regular schedule will resume on Wednesday, January 3, 2018.

HARTSVILLE

Monday's trash collection route will be picked up on Tuesday, December 26.

MYRTLE BEACH

No solid waste or recycling pick-up on Monday, December 25...

City offices will be closed Monday and Tuesday, December 25 and 26. However, solid waste and recycling services will follow a different schedule...

Customers in Zone 1 (Monday) will be serviced on Tuesday, December 26.

Customers in Zone 2 (Tuesday) will be serviced on Wednesday, December 27.

Customers in Zones 3 and 4 (Wednesday and Thursday) will be serviced on Thursday, December 28.

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH

No Service Monday, December 25. Monday customers serviced Tuesday, December 26.

No service Monday, January 1, Monday customers serviced Tuesday, January 2.

