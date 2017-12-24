Woman's Christmas wish comes true

One woman, unable to return home to New York for Christmas this year, had her one wish granted on Christmas Eve. “I could not believe it,” said Veronica Alletto, a patient at Embrace Hospice, as she watched her dream of a white Christmas come to life.More >>
While most of us are giving gifts to our loved ones this holiday season, others spent time putting together gift bags for complete strangers. It’s the unfortunate reality for some people in our area to not be able to afford things like toiletries and blankets, but complete strangers are working to change that for the holiday season. "Soap, toothpaste, washing towels," said Madelyn Boggs.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a possible homicide on Old Georgetown Road, according to Chief Kirby. Old Georgetown Road is in the Coward area of Florence County.More >>
Horry County K-9 Ilsa found more than 10 pounds of marijuana in transport at Myrtle Beach International Airport. According to a Facebook post by the Horry County Police Department, 10.87 pounds of marijuana was recovered.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue is responding to Conway Hospital, with the City of Conway Fire Department for the smell of smoke in a stairwell. Conway Hospital is located at 300 Singleton Ridge Road.More >>
The full amount was due by November 2018.More >>
Investigators said Deshaune Stewart was facing possible termination amid an investigation into misconduct.More >>
The police department says mistakes were made when the officers followed a lead that led them to the wrong man.More >>
The Norris family was tragically torn apart when Carri Norris, the matriarch of the family died after prematurely giving birth to another child on Wednesday.More >>
The Slidell Police Department has arrested four women following a large fight inside of a Walmart.More >>
If you are looking to go out on Christmas day for dinner or want something other than the traditional holiday food, we've got a list of restaurants in Lubbock that will be open on Thanksgiving.More >>
