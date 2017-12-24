Woman's Christmas wish comes true

“I could not believe it,” said Veronica Alletto, a patient at Embrace Hospice, as she watched her dream of a white Christmas come to life (Source: Marissa Tansino).

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One woman, unable to return home to New York for Christmas this year, had her one wish granted on Christmas Eve.

“I could not believe it,” said Veronica Alletto, a patient at Embrace Hospice, as she watched her dream of a white Christmas come to life.

“We just couldn’t believe they made her wish happen,” said her daughter Donna McElveen.

Donna said she knew her mother wanted to have a white Christmas, but living in the South Carolina warmth, she didn’t think that was possible – but the staff members at Embrace Hospice thought otherwise.

“It's a very small thing that we could do to make a last wish come true for somebody that won't see Christmas again,” said Kevin McHugh, CEO and owner of Embrace Hospice.

With a little help from a snow machine, they made Veronica’s last wish come true.

“They made it happen,” Veronica said.

"We're able to be there at the end. Make them comfortable. Bring family together and allow them not to worry about their family and their end days,” said McHugh.

Veronica’s son-in-law said he couldn’t be happier with the experience his family’s had with the staff at Embrace Hospice.

"They make this time in life, it can't be enjoyable, but it makes it acceptable,” said Stan McElveen.

Veronica's family says they can't say enough about the staff at Embrace Hospice and how much they appreciate everything they've done to make this Christmas a very special one.

"It makes Christmas what Christmas is - joyous,” said McHugh.

