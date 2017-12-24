Barricaded subject off Highway 544 now in police custody

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Police and SWAT teams responded to a barricaded subject off Highway 544 near Willow Ridge Road Sunday afternoon, according to a tweet from Horry County Police.

The suspect is now in police custody and police have started to clear the scene.

The subject is in custody and officers have begun clearing the scene. We appreciate your patience! #HCPD https://t.co/qdjaRa2WVc — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) December 24, 2017

Our SWAT & Negotiations Team have responded to a barricaded subject on Willow Ridge Road off Hwy 544. Please avoid this area if possible. — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) December 24, 2017

