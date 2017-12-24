Watch 'Christmas in the Carolinas' on WMBF News Christmas morning

Horry County Police and SWAT teams are responding to a barricaded subject on Highway 544 near Willow Ridge Road, according to a tweet from Horry County Police. The scene is near The Car Store, please avoid the area if possible.More >>
Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from all of us here at WMBF News! Join us Christmas morning from 5:00 to 7:00 for our “Christmas in the Carolinas,” special as you enjoy breakfast and maybe open a few of Santa’s presents.More >>
The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people received gunshot wounds late Saturday night. Around midnight, deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rogers Road after receiving a call about gunshots coming from a vehicle, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with DCSO.More >>
Shoppers were out and about Saturday getting their last minute gifts for friends and family, but one local business said it wasn’t very business for them. Ashleigh Bragiel, employee at Ivy and Leo in Market Common said she’s surprised she hasn’t seen more people out and about last minute in this area.More >>
One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Florence County Sunday afternoon, according to LcPl. David Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to LcPl. Jones, a 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling west on New Hope Road when it ran off the roadway and over corrected, striking a tree.More >>
Investigators said Deshaune Stewart was facing possible termination amid an investigation into misconduct.More >>
Scott Fricker and Buckley Kuhn-Fricker died on Friday after a confrontation with their teenage daughter's boyfriend.More >>
For the 62nd year, the North American Aerospace Defense Command, or NORAD, is tracking Santa Claus' trip around the globe.More >>
The Norris family was tragically torn apart when Carri Norris, the matriarch of the family died after prematurely giving birth to another child on Wednesday.More >>
A popular retailer among children is pulling 17 products from shelves over asbestos concerns. Lab tests found the cancer-causing substance in makeup sold at Claire’s stores.More >>
