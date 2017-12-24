FIRST ALERT: Winter weather threat in the Carolinas later this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The WMBF First Alert weather team is monitoring the chance for winter weather at the end of this week.

After a round of 70s on Saturday, we're moving into a much colder pattern. Temperatures on Christmas Day tumble into the upper 40s and we turn even colder through the week. By Thursday and Friday, our afternoon temperatures will have a hard time getting out of the 30s.

The cold air is locked in and now we're watching for an area of low pressure to develop late in the week. The details are fuzzy, but this system will likely swing moisture into the Carolinas. The worry is with temperatures hovering in the 30s, we could see some areas of freezing rain or sleet develop.

THREAT: Potential for freezing rain and/or sleet. The pattern doesn't favor a snow threat for our area with warm air lingering a few thousand feet up. This would melt any falling snow. It doesn't take much freezing rain or sleet to cause travel slowdowns.

TIME FRAME: Late Thursday and into Friday of this week. This is when temperatures will be at their coldest with 30s throughout the day.

WHERE: This will be the tricky part. At this point, areas along and to the west of I-95 have the best chance of seeing winter weather. While it will be cold along the Grand Strand, temperatures will likely remain above freezing. Subtle differences in the track and strength of the low pressure will determine who sees rain and who deals with the icy mix.

Forecast models don't have a great grasp on this system yet so expect changes in the forecast. This is simply a First Alert to the threat of winter weather in the Carolinas ahead of another busy travel weekend.

