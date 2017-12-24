FIRST ALERT: Freezing rain threat to end the week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - The WMBF First Alert weather team is monitoring the chance for winter weather at the end of this week.

The cold weather is here to stick around for a while. Our afternoon highs through Wednesday hover in the 40s, likely turning even colder by Thursday and Friday. It will be late this week where more rain arrives and could lead to some icy issues with temperatures in the 30s.

THREAT: Potential for freezing rain and/or sleet. The pattern doesn't favor a snow threat for our area with warm air lingering a few thousand feet up. This would melt any falling snow. It doesn't take much freezing rain or sleet to cause travel slowdowns.

TIME FRAME: Late Thursday and into Friday of this week. This is when temperatures will be at their coldest with 30s throughout the day.

WHERE AND HOW MUCH: There is still a lot of uncertainty in the forecast. We've seen some encouraging trends on Monday which keeps most of the moisture to our south this week. That would reduce our chance of seeing any sort of travel issues. Being four days out, we certainly could see more changes in the forecast models. IF more moisture can make its way into the Carolinas Friday, our entire area would have the risk of slick roadways from sleet and freezing rain.

Forecast models don't have a great grasp on this system yet so expect changes in the forecast. This is simply a First Alert to the threat of winter weather in the Carolinas ahead of another busy travel weekend.

