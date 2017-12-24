Shooting in Darlington County injures two, reportedly connected to Saturday morning drive-by shootings

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people received gunshot wounds late Saturday night.

Around midnight, deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rogers Road after receiving a call about gunshots coming from a vehicle, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with DCSO.

Upon arrival, deputies found a person suffering from a gunshot wound near that location. Another victim was transported by a personal vehicle to the hospital.

Both victims received non-life threatening injuries.

“Investigators believe the shooting to be in connection with earlier shootings occurring within the city of Darlington,” Lt. Kilgo stated in a press release.

The previous night, the Darlington Police Department released information on two drive-by shootings that did not lead to any injuries.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398- 4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to give information.

Related Story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.