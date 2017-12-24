Shooting in Darlington County injures two, reportedly connected - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Shooting in Darlington County injures two, reportedly connected to Saturday morning drive-by shootings

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people received gunshot wounds late Saturday night.

Around midnight, deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rogers Road after receiving a call about gunshots coming from a vehicle, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with DCSO.

Upon arrival, deputies found a person suffering from a gunshot wound near that location. Another victim was transported by a personal vehicle to the hospital.

Both victims received non-life threatening injuries.

“Investigators believe the shooting to be in connection with earlier shootings occurring within the city of Darlington,” Lt. Kilgo stated in a press release.

The previous night, the Darlington Police Department released information on two drive-by shootings that did not lead to any injuries.

If you have any information you are asked to contact Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at (843) 398- 4501 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC or visit www.p3tips.com. You do not have to reveal your identity to give information. 

    Barricaded subject off Highway 544 now in police custody

    Horry County Police and SWAT teams are responding to a barricaded subject on Highway 544 near Willow Ridge Road, according to a tweet from Horry County Police. The scene is near The Car Store, please avoid the area if possible.  

  • Watch 'Christmas in the Carolinas' on WMBF News Christmas morning

    Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas from all of us here at WMBF News! Join us Christmas morning from 5:00 to 7:00 for our “Christmas in the Carolinas,” special as you enjoy breakfast and maybe open a few of Santa’s presents. 

    The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two people received gunshot wounds late Saturday night. Around midnight, deputies responded to the 1000 block of Rogers Road after receiving a call about gunshots coming from a vehicle, according to Lt. Robby Kilgo with DCSO. 

