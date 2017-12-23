Victim identified in Florence County fatal accident - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

Victim identified in Florence County fatal accident

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Florence County Saturday afternoon, according to LcPl. David Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to LcPl. Jones, a 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling west on New Hope Road around 12:40 p.m. when it ran off the roadway and over corrected, striking a tree.

The driver of the Altima was pronounced dead at the scene and was wearing a seatbelt.

The victim has been identified by Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken as 40-year-old Clarence Justice Williamson II, of Coward. 

South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating, check back with WMBF News for more information. 

