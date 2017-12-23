Victim identified in Florence County fatal accident

Shoppers were out and about Saturday getting their last minute gifts for friends and family, but one local business said it wasn’t very business for them. Ashleigh Bragiel, employee at Ivy and Leo in Market Common said she’s surprised she hasn’t seen more people out and about last minute in this area.More >>
One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Florence County Sunday afternoon, according to LcPl. David Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to LcPl. Jones, a 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling west on New Hope Road when it ran off the roadway and over corrected, striking a tree.More >>
A 26-year-old male was shot in Mullins early Saturday morning, and before he succumbed to his injuries, he told police who killed him. The male, whose identity has not been released at this time, was shot between 2:00 and 3:00 a.m. on Church Street.More >>
Wetter and chillier changes are on tap as we head into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tonight: This evening will remain dry along the coast, with beach fog setting in. However, rain chances will go up across the Pee Dee starting after 8PM. Sunday Morning: Scattered showers are likely through the morning. Rain will remain east of I-95 and be off and on along the coast.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on scene of an accident involving a motorcycle on Highway 9, according to a tweet from HCFR. According to the tweet, the accident is at 2352 East Highway 9. Crews are treating one patient with life threatening injuries.More >>
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.More >>
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.More >>
Apple iPhone owners are suing the tech giant for alleged consumer fraud for not disclosing sooner it issued software updates that deliberately slowed older-model phones so aging batteries lasted longer.More >>
Sumiton police said a couple was found overdosed in their car in a Walmart parking lot.More >>
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.More >>
