Driver killed after hitting a tree in Florence County

By Holly DeLoache, Digital Journalist
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Florence County Sunday afternoon, according to LcPl. David Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol.

According to LcPl. Jones, a 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling west on New Hope Road when it ran off the roadway and over corrected, striking a tree.

The driver of the Altima was pronounced dead at the scene and was wearing a seatbelt.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is still investigating, check back with WMBF News for more information. 

