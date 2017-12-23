RAIN PLANNER: Wet Christmas Eve ahead - WMBFNews.com, Myrtle Beach/Florence SC, Weather

RAIN PLANNER: Wet Christmas Eve ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Wetter and chillier changes are on tap as we head into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Tonight: This evening will remain dry along the coast, with beach fog setting in. However, rain chances will go up across the Pee Dee starting after 8PM.

Sunday Morning: Scattered showers are likely through the morning. Rain will remain east of I-95 and be off and on along the coast.  

Sunday Afternoon: Expect spotty showers through the day on Christmas Eve. Cooler temperatures are on tap, starting off and staying near 60 through the day.

Sunday Evening: The rain chances end by dinner time. Cloudy skies still linger.

Monday/Christmas Morning: Sunshine starts to peek out. Morning temperatures are in the low 40s.

CHRISTMAS DAY: Temperatures are stuck in the upper 40s to near 50 Christmas Day, the coldest since 2013.

Colder air continues Tuesday morning with most areas near freezing. 

