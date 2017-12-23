HCFR crews on scene of motorcycle accident on Highway 9, life threatening injuries reported

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on scene of an accident involving a motorcycle on Highway 9, according to a tweet from HCFR.

According to the tweet, the accident is at 2352 East Highway 9. Crews have transported one male patient to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

@hcfirerescue on location at 2352 E HWY 9 with an MVA involving a motorcycle. Treating 1 patient with Life Threatening injuries. — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) December 23, 2017

Please avoid the area, and check back with WMBF News for more information.

