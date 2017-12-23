Darlington Police seeking information after two drive-by shootings

A 26-year-old male was shot in Mullins early Saturday morning, and before he succumbed to his injuries, he told police who killed him. The male, whose identity has not been released at this time, was shot between 2:00 and 3:00 a.m. on Church Street.More >>
Wetter and chillier changes are on tap as we head into Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Tonight: This evening will remain dry along the coast, with beach fog setting in. However, rain chances will go up across the Pee Dee starting after 8PM. Sunday Morning: Scattered showers are likely through the morning. Rain will remain east of I-95 and be off and on along the coast.More >>
One person was killed in a single-vehicle accident in Florence County Sunday afternoon, according to LcPl. David Jones with South Carolina Highway Patrol. According to LcPl. Jones, a 2015 Nissan Altima was traveling west on New Hope Road when it ran off the roadway and over corrected, striking a tree.More >>
Horry County Fire Rescue crews are on scene of an accident involving a motorcycle on Highway 9, according to a tweet from HCFR. According to the tweet, the accident is at 2352 East Highway 9. Crews are treating one patient with life threatening injuries.More >>
Airports in Myrtle Beach and Charleston will both see an increase in travelers this holiday season.More >>
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.More >>
Sumiton police said a couple was found overdosed in their car in a Walmart parking lot.More >>
When Emanuel Zayas was 11, a bump on his nose began to grow and is now nearly the size of a basketball and weighs 10 pounds. Untreated, it would kill himMore >>
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.More >>
One man is in critical condition after a sandbag was thrown through the windshield of the car he was riding passenger in on Tuesday evening.More >>
