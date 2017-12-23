Darlington Police seeking information after two drive-by shootings

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – The Darlington Police Department is seeking information after two separate drive-by shootings occurred Friday night and early Saturday morning.

The first shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 22 at 107 Calhoun Street and the second happened a few hours later at 1:20 a.m. at 265 Syracuse Street.

No one was injured in either shooting.

At this time, there is not a clear description of the vehicle or suspects involved.

If you have any information about the incidents, please call 843-398-4920.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All Rights Reserved.