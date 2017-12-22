Santa brightens holiday for 5-year-old who lost his dad

Live video from WMBF News is available on your computer, tablet and smartphone during all local newscasts. When WMBF News is not airing a live newscast, you will see replays of the most recent newscasts. Internet Explorer users please note compatibility mode may disable display of the live player, disable compatibility mode if you do not see player.

Santa helped to brighten the holiday for a 5-year-old Murrells Inlet boy who recently lost his dad to cancer. (Source: Embree family)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) - The holidays are meant for everyone to come together, but for one Murrells Inlet family, a large part of their family is missing.

When Suzanne Embree's family moved to Murrells Inlet from New York a few years ago, she expected her son would grow up and she would grow old with her husband in their new home.

Together they've had a wonderful time here, until this past October.

Suzanne's husband, Tim, passed away from cancer, leaving their 5-year-old son, Aidan, without his father just weeks away from Christmas.

"Of course we were both in denial because he seemed very healthy and strong, but the reality was that he had Stage 4 cancer and it was a rare form of thyroid cancer that just destroyed everything in it's path," Suzanne says while holding back tears.

That's when Suzanne called Santa to lift Aidan's spirits as high as when Aidan's late father lifted him up on his shoulders.

Santa did that and provided Aidan with a memory he'll never forget.

