Almost 30 years ago, a record-breaking holiday snowfall hit the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

Everything you need to know for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and moreMore >>
Everything you need to know for Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah and moreMore >>
The Darlington Police Department is seeking information after two separate drive-by shootings occurred Friday night and Saturday morning. The first shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 22 at 107 Calhoun Street and the second happened a few hours later at 1:20 a.m. at 265 Syracuse Street. No one was injured in either shooting.More >>
The Darlington Police Department is seeking information after two separate drive-by shootings occurred Friday night and Saturday morning. The first shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Friday, December 22 at 107 Calhoun Street and the second happened a few hours later at 1:20 a.m. at 265 Syracuse Street. No one was injured in either shooting.More >>
The holidays are meant for everyone to come together, but for one Murrells Inlet family, a large part of their family is missing.More >>
The holidays are meant for everyone to come together, but for one Murrells Inlet family, a large part of their family is missing.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is increasing its law enforcement presence to crack down on drunk driving during the holiday season.More >>
The Florence County Sheriff’s Office is increasing its law enforcement presence to crack down on drunk driving during the holiday season.More >>
Airports in Myrtle Beach and Charleston will both see an increase in travelers this holiday season.More >>
Airports in Myrtle Beach and Charleston will both see an increase in travelers this holiday season.More >>
The Florence City Center was briefly evacuated Friday afternoon after a man came in and started exhibiting questionable behavior.More >>
The Florence City Center was briefly evacuated Friday afternoon after a man came in and started exhibiting questionable behavior.More >>
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.More >>
A Texas sheriff says the death of a 6-year-old boy shot and killed by a stray bullet when deputies near San Antonio opened fire on a wanted felon is a 'tragic accident'.More >>
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.More >>
A Calabash family is turning the tragic loss of their 8-week-old child into a warning for other new parents.More >>
A fix is being prepared and anyone who owns one of the affected vehicles is asked to used their parking brake at all times until the problem can be repaired.More >>
A fix is being prepared and anyone who owns one of the affected vehicles is asked to used their parking brake at all times until the problem can be repaired.More >>
The boyfriend was arrested after the complaint, and the mother says she filed a protective order against him.More >>
The boyfriend was arrested after the complaint, and the mother says she filed a protective order against him.More >>
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.More >>
During a fishing trip near Georgetown this past Monday, a Pawleys Island chef and his two friends caught two massive black drum fish; one may have beaten the state record at an estimated 110 pounds, and the other may actually set a world record at 122 pounds.More >>