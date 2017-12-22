Almost 30 years ago, a record-breaking holiday snowfall hit the Grand Strand, Pee Dee

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Almost 30 years ago, the Grand Strand and the Pee Dee experienced a white Christmas for the ages.

First Alert Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold looks back on that winter wonderland.

Twas the week before Christmas in 1989,

The weather that month had been rather benign.

Just three months before was Hurricane Hugo,

But this isn't about that, this is a tale of snow.

On Dec. 21, a cold front moved through,

Behind it, a north wind blew and blew.

Temperatures dropped and then dropped some more,

Setting the stage for a storm of lore.

Just three days before Christmas, the air had become bitter,

And by late that evening snow was falling and glistened like glitter.

By Dec. 23, the storm raged in full force,

On Florence, on Charleston, on Surfside, on Conway.

On Marion and Georgetown and Mullins too,

The snow it fell faster and the wind it still blew.

Holiday travel came to a halt,

Road crews couldn't keep up with plows or with salt.

As the snow fell down, the temperatures tumbled,

Those outside were force to be bundled.

The landscape was covered in a blanket of snow,

The wind chill reached zero and even below.

The snow it still fell heavy and hard,

It looked like the scene from a Christmas card.

By the morning of Christmas Eve, the storm was winding down,

The snow was deep all over town.

The snow on the ground and bitter wind caused misery,

Snow totals reached the most in history.

From Pawleys to Surfside and into Myrtle Beach,

The snow was deeper than most rulers could reach.

The Grand Strand saw totals of 14 inches.

Across the Pee Dee, the snow was a bit less,

But still enough to cause a big mess.

Christmas Day that year had snow on the ground,

The only white Christmas in our history to be found.