MYR expecting an increase in travelers for the holidays

The Myrtle Beach International Airport is expecting an increase in travelers for the holidays. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Airports in Myrtle Beach and Charleston will both see an increase in travelers this holiday season.

At the Myrtle Beach International Airport, an estimated 75,000 travelers are expected to go through it from now until Dec. 30, according to airport officials. That represents a 15 percent increase from 2016.

Many of those flights will have a connector at the Charleston International Airport, which is expecting an increase in travelers this year, with an estimated 200,000 passengers anticipated over the next two weeks.

That's 30,000 more than 2016.

Out of the 107 million Americans who will travel for the holidays, AAA estimates 4.5 million will be traveling in the Carolinas.

About 1.4 million of them will be from in South Carolina.

