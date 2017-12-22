Man’s comments prompt evacuation of Florence City Center; normal operations have resumed

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – The Florence City Center was briefly evacuated Friday afternoon after a man came in and started exhibiting questionable behavior.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, officers made contact with the man at 2:15 p.m.

Based on comments the man made, he was detained and the city center, located in the 300 block of West Evans Street, was evacuated out of an abundance of caution, Brandt said.

He added that normal operations had resumed before 3:30 p.m. The man was taken to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.

