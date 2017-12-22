Park ranger talks recent sightings of humpback whales along Grand Strand's shores

One of the humpback whales spotted at Myrtle Beach State Park in November. (Source: South Carolina State Parks on Facebook)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – There are all kinds of animals swimming around in the ocean that many never have the chance to see.

However, when it comes to humpback whales, it seems like more and more people along the Grand Strand area are spotting them swimming just off the shore.

A few weeks ago, a video was posted to Facebook showing those whales in the waters of Murrells Inlet.

In November, two humpback whales were spotted from the pier at the Myrtle Beach State Park.

"If you hear whales are in the area or a friend calls you or you see it on social media, I would run to the beach because you don't know when it will be your last time,” Anne Wilson, a ranger at Myrtle Beach State Park, said. “It just doesn't happen every year. In 1994 I saw my first humpback whale ever in April breach off the pier. I've never seen a breach ever again."

According to Wilson, humpback whales generally head south this time of year to feed in the Caribbean.

