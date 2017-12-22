Police: Woman arrested for child neglect after leaving 6-year-old and two-month-old alone in vehicle

DARLINGTON, SC (WMBF) – A woman has been arrested for child neglect after allegedly leaving two children alone in a running vehicle Thursday while she was inside Walmart.

Samandria Tearetha Harkless has been charged with neglect by legal custodian.

According to a press release from the Darlington Police Deparment, Harkless left the children, a six-year-old and two-month-old, in the vehicle while she was inside the store. The suspect was inside the Walmart for about 15 minutes before law enforcement was notified, police say.

Darlington County Detention Center booking records show Harkless was released Friday morning on $2,500 bond.

