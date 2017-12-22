Crack cocaine, $659 seized by Horry County PD Narcotics and Vice Unit

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A search warrant executed at a home on 36th Ave North by the Horry County Police Department’s Narcotics and Vice Unit on Wednesday has led to the seizure of over 12 grams of crack cocaine and over 11 grams of cocaine, according to a press release from Horry County PD.

Police also seized $659 during the search.

Diamond Neal, 26 of Myrtle Beach, has been charged with trafficking cocaine and trafficking crack cocaine. Tracy Lynn Hamilton, 35 of Myrtle Beach, faces charges of distribution of heroin, trafficking cocaine and trafficking crack cocaine.

Neal and Hamilton are both being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.