17-year-old arrested after reportedly robbing Dollar General at gunpoint

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – A 17-year-old has been arrested after allegedly robbing a Dollar General store on Hwy 701 at gunpoint on Nov. 10.

Wayco Keith Holland, 17, has been charged with armed robbery and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

According to an Horry County Police incident report, an officer responded to the store at 7935 South Hwy 701 just before 10 p.m. The manager and district manager provided surveillance footage showing two females exiting the store at about 9:40 p.m. before the suspect ran inside “a few seconds later” with a pink or faded red bag, the report says.

The suspect ran behind the registers into the office where he pointed a handgun at an employee before grabbing a black bank bag and fleeing out the front door, police say. He was last seen wearing dark colored shorts, black hoodie with white trim and white and green sneakers; police say the suspect was also wearing some type of mask.

A witness told police he saw a male enter the store after walking from the back of the building while holding his arm in front of his face. He then saw him leave in a car parked in front of the store with multiple people inside, according to the report.

Holland is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

