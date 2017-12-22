Over 370 grams of marijuana seized by Horry County PD Narcotics and Vice Unit

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – An executed search warrant at a home on Fairwood Drive by the Narcotics and Vice Unit of the Horry County Police Department on Tuesday has led to the seizure of 371.6 grams of marijuana, according to a press release from Horry County PD.

Veronica Vaughn, 26 of Myrtle Beach, has been charged with possession of a stolen handgun and simple possession of marijuana. Benjamin Bright, 35, of Myrtle Beach, has been charged with possession with the intent to distribute marijuana. Raymond Hayes, 49 of Mullins, also faces charges of possession with the intent to distribute marijuana.

A fourth man, Marcus Wilson, is wanted in connection to this incident and faces additional charges of malicious damage and failure to stop for blue lights and sirens. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is encouraged to call the Horry County Police Department at 843-915-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.