What's Happening: Holiday light shows still going; Christmas meals being served up

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – ‘Twas the weekend before Christmas, and all through the Grand Strand and Pee Dee, light shows are still happening for all to see!



If you haven't had a chance to check it out yet, the Downtown Florence Holiday Light and Music show is happening every night through New Year's Eve. It's a synchronized light and music experience and it's free. The shows run approximately every 30 minutes from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.



There's also the Lights 4 Paws event. It's a quarter-mile winding trail of holiday lights along Mears Drive, near Forest Lake in Florence. It runs every night now through Christmas Eve. It's open 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. All donations benefit the Florence Area Humane Society.



This weekend you could also strap on your ice skates and head to the Florence Civic Center along West Radio Drive. It's open for ice skating every day through New Year's Day except Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. All public ice skating sessions are two hours long. Adults are $9, kids are $7. You can rent skates for $3, or bring your own.

For those who are less fortunate, or in need of some company this Christmas, the American Red Cross has you covered. It is offering thousands of free meals to anyone who shows up. That'll be at the Saint John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church along Highway 17 Bypass in Myrtle Beach - also Risen Christ Lutheran Church right beside the cemetery, Barefoot Landing in North Myrtle Beach, and the Belin Memorial United Methodist Church in Murrells Inlet.

All of these dinners are free and open to anyone and will be served Christmas Day.

