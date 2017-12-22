Man wanted for questioning by Florence PD for suspected credit card fraud

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A man is wanted for questioning by the Florence Police Department in regards to suspected credit card fraud at the Walmart on North Beltline Drive, according to a press release from Florence PD.

The incident occurred on Dec. 18. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIMESC.

