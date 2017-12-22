Palmetto Bays principal dresses as 'Elf on a Shelf' to surprise students

Dawn McKinney posing as the Elf on a Shelf at Palmetto Bays Elementary. (Source: Dawn McKinney on Facebook)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – Palmetto Bays Elementary Principal Dawn McKinney had a holiday surprise for her students earlier this month when she dressed up as the Elf on the Shelf!

McKinney donned the red suit and iconic hat, and posed at various locations around the school for their “Santa’s Workshop Day” on December 14, she said in her Facebook post.

She even got into the elven spirit by posing (almost) perfectly still atop the Palmetto Bays Elementary sign. In the video she posted to her page, cars driving by honk as she sits on top of the sign.

No doubt McKinney knows which of her students belong on Santa’s naughty and nice lists!

Palmetto Bays kicked off their winter break on December 20, and kids will be heading back to school on January 3, 2018.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.