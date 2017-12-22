FIRST ALERT: Morning mist, milder afternoon

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A few spotty light showers and drizzle will start the day Friday before much milder weather moves in to kick off the holiday weekend.

As warmer weather tries to return today, cloudy skies and risk of a few light showers and drizzle will persist through the morning hours, but no widespread or heavy rain is expected. By the afternoon, clouds will begin to break up and temperatures start to warm. Readings will climb to around 60° for the Grand Strand and into the lower 60s across the Pee Dee where a bit more sunshine is expected this afternoon.

Mild weather really floods into the region tonight making for a mild night with temperatures in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

Saturday is set to bring near record warmth with a mix of sun and clouds. Afternoon temperatures will reach the lower 70s at the beach and near the middle 70s in the Pee Dee. We'll have to watch for some areas of sea fog near the beaches by the afternoon and evening.

Christmas Eve will start to see changes as a strong cold front approaches. Showers will be likely at times on Sunday and temperatures will start to cool into the lower 60s.

Christmas Day is looking much cooler! The clouds slowly clear through the day but temperatures only climb into the upper 40s making this the coolest Christmas since 2013.

For the latest weather news from the WMBF First Alert Weather Team, download the First Alert Weather App here.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved