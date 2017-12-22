Myrtle Beach repairing and replacing some dune crossovers

The city budgets $200,000 for this project each year, and Kruea said if the city doesn’t get to completing all the crossovers planned for construction this winter, they will be pushed to next year’s construction (Source: Marissa Tansino).

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – The city is in the process of repairing and replacing just over a half a dozen dune crossovers along the beach.

Spokesperson for the city, Mark Kruea, said this is something the city does every year. When Hurricane Hugo tore through South Carolina, it destroyed and damaged most of the crossovers, so now the city keeps up with them on a regular basis rather than waiting for a hurricane to hit, according to Kruea.

"The environment right there on the ocean can be fairly rough. So, some of them got torn up during [Hurricane] Matthew and we've made those repairs,” said Kruea, “But this is a complete replacement of the entire thing from the parking area, all the way to the beach. You have a new sidewalk, a new dune crossover structure."

In a post on the city of Myrtle Beach’s Facebook page, it says this year the city is hoping to complete work for dune crossovers at 41st Avenue N., 49th Avenue N., 82nd Avenue N., 73rd Avenue N., 3rd Avenue S., 6th Avenue S., 12th Avenue A., and 28th Avenue S.

"They wear out. They're made out of wood or other material,” said Kruea, “That’s right next to the ocean. It's out in the elements so we need to replace them periodically.”

The construction consists of a concrete or wooden path from the parking lot or street up to the dunes and the walkover. The concrete or wooden path is decided depending on what sort of elevation the contractors have to work with at each crossover. The crossover structure itself is wooden.

According to Kruea, it takes about two to three weeks for the contractor to complete each walkover at a beach access.

The city budgets $200,000 for this project each year, and Kruea said if the city doesn’t get to completing all the crossovers planned for construction this winter, they will be pushed to next year’s construction.

Kruea said the city prioritizes which ones get worked on first by looking at handicap accessibility, ones that get the most usage and the ones most in need for repairs.

Kruea said the city has been keeping up with these crossovers for the last six or seven years.

