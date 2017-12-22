Restaurant Scorecard: Black grime and debris at one spot; family-owned breakfast eatery gets a 100

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A build-up of black grime and debris was found at one spot, but there were some high scores at others, including a hotel your family may be using for the holidays.

From pancakes to fajitas, we have you covered in this week's Restaurant Scorecard.

First up is the Empire Fire Mongolian Grill at 4036 U.S. 17 South in North Myrtle Beach, which got an 88 out of 100. Inspectors took of points for improper sanitizing of the dishes, and they said food was stored at improper temperatures.

The also noted a build-up of debris on shelves above and below the kitchen prep tables, as well as black grime at a kitchen hand sink, and grease and grime on the fryers.

Fajitas Mexican Restaurant at 1207 Third Avenue South in Myrtle Beach is known for Mexican classics, imported beer and margaritas. Inspectors also gave them an 88, taking off points for the lack of a food protection manager certification and for signs not being seen at all employee hand sinks instructing them to wash their hands.

Points were also deducted for raw meats that were improperly stored over ready-to-eat cheeses and vegetables. A build-up of food was also seen on the shelving.

Marina Inn at Grand Dunes, located at 8121 Amalfi Place in Myrtle Beach, may be a stop for the family this holiday weekend. Their restaurant is known for fresh farm-to-table local selections. Inspectors gave them a 93, taking off points for some foods being stored at improper temperatures.

They said sausage cooling in a metal cart in the walk-in cooler does not meet the rapid cooling rate. A point was also deducted for not having a temperature-measuring device for the dish machine.

If you crave hot cakes or fresh fruit to get your morning started, Donald's Pancake House at 2600 N. Kings Hwy. in Myrtle Beach got a perfect 100.

They've been serving up breakfast and lunch for more than 30 years. The husband and wife team came here for vacation and never left. They pride themselves on the best food and service at affordable prices.

Each restaurant is required to have their letter grade posted in the door or window for you to see. If you don't see it, just ask.

