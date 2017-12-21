Four facing prostitution, drug charges after arrest in downtown Myrtle Beach

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – Myrtle Beach police arrested four people Wednesday on prostitution, drug and forgery charges.

Online records from the Myrtle Beach Police Department state that Fawn Gunther, 34; Sara Beth Trent, 34; Corey Anthony Stephens, 35; and Elizabeth Halie Bennett, 26 were all taken into custody in the 500 block of North Ocean Boulevard.

In addition to the aforementioned charges, Stephens was also charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Additional details about the arrests were not immediately available.

