Employees could take legal action for not being paid by now-closed call center

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Following the unexpected closing of a Myrtle Beach call center, former employees aren't just seeking answers; some are seeking legal action.

Just weeks after opening, Greenwood Hall closed on Friday, Dec. 15.

While many of Greenwood Hall’s employees are angry about not having a job, the real issue is none were paid for nearly four weeks of work.

Area lawyers said there is still time for justice, but it's important to act sooner rather than later.

Former employees said most worked for close to four weeks and expected to be paid last Friday, but that never happened.

According to several former employees the company shut down due to financial issues, but lawyers said that's still no excuse not to pay workers.

Here in South Carolina, workers are protected by the Loss of Wage Act, meaning employees are owed a return for the work they put in even if a company files for bankruptcy.

Tom Winslow, with Goldfinch Winslow Law Firm, said if employees are seeking legal action they will need to get proof of their work and it's best to try and gather that information sooner rather than later.

The South Carolina Department of Labor, Licensing and Regulation Payment of Wages Office is investigating Greenwood Hall following 15 complaints.

One former employee said some people have been able to file for unemployment and others have been offered jobs at other call centers. There are still dozens waiting for answers and still out of work.

