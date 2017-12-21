Florence police investigate report of shots fired, say rumors of active shooter are false

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – Florence police are investigating a report of shots fired in a city neighborhood Thursday afternoon.

According to information from Florence Police Lt. Mike Brandt, the incident happened near the intersection of Marion and Harrell streets. Officers are currently searching the area and no injuries have been reported, he added.

Brandt added that rumors of an active shooter in the downtown area are false.

