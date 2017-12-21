New bowling, entertainment center coming to The Market Common

The owner of 710 Bowling will be bringing a similar entertainment center to The Market Common. (Source: WMBF News)

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new business is moving into the old Piggly Wiggly location at The Market Common.

According to a press release, 810 Bowling will open in late spring or early summer 2018.

In addition to bowling, the entertainment complex will feature billiards, board games, corn hole, darts, shuffleboard and table tennis.

Also available will be gourmet food like char-grilled Angus burgers and brick oven pizzas, and a full-service bar that will feature craft beers, wine and cocktails, the release stated.

If the concept sounds familiar, it's because this isn't the first bowling alley of its kind along the Grand Strand.

Owner Michael Siniscalchi previously opened 710 Bowling in North Myrtle Beach and is opening an 810 Bowling in Conway, in addition to the upcoming Market Common location.

Some people feel the proposal is neither a bad nor a good thing.

"It brings a whole different group of people into Market Common," Barbara Cody said. "For the people who live here, it was very convenient to have a grocery store that was right here that you could walk to."

Bill Cody has a sense of optimism.

"It's very interesting in the time we've lived down here," he said. "We've seen businesses come and go, but they always seem to fill it up quickly."

Effson Bryant is an Air Force veteran who remembers what it was like before The Market Common was built - when an Air Force base stood until 1993.

"It's my first time being back since the base closed and I can't believe it," Bryant said with a big smile on his face. "When I left, they gave me one of the shells of the A-10, and I still have that shell today in my office at home."

But will people come out to 810?

"I don't know," Cody said. "We (Bill and his wife) haven't been bowling in quite a while."

