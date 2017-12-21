Report: Fire that killed former N.C. Highway Patrol trooper ruled accidental

Mike Chavis on the right during an interview with WRAL in 2013. (Source: WRAL)

ROBESON COUNTY, NC (WMBF) – A December 2016 house fire in Robeson County that claimed the life of a former North Carolina Highway Patrol trooper has been ruled accidental, according to a just-released autopsy report.

The fire that killed 58-year-old Michael Wayne Chavis is believed to have been caused by a space heater, the report stated.

Chavis reportedly received burns over 100 percent of his body, leaving his remains unrecognizable.

It was determined Chavis died due to "thermal Injuries with inhaling products of combustion," more commonly known as smoke inhalation, the report stated.

