Laurinburg police looking for burglary suspect, alleged getaway driver

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

Tune in to WMBF News Thursday at 6 p.m. and Friday at 6 a.m. for the latest suspects from the Horry County Sheriff's Office.

LAURINBURG, NC (WMBF) – Laurinburg Police are looking for two people: a man who allegedly entered an apartment and tried to assault a resident with a knife, and the woman who allegedly drove him away from the apartment.

Paul Andrew Chavis, 25, is wanted for first-degree burglary after allegedly entering a unit at Scotland Manor Apartments in Laurinburg on December 8. Police Chief Detective White said Chavis had a knife on him, and was attempting to use the knife to assault the resident of the apartment. The resident was not injured.

Chavis may be in Scotland County or Robeson County, according to officials.

Police are also looking for 30-year-old Wendy McMillan Chavis, who allegedly drove Paul Chavis to the apartment, then drove him away from the alleged crime, White said. She is wanted for accessory after the fact, and may be in Scotland County or Robeson County.

Anyone with information on either of these suspects is asked to call Laurinburg Police at 910-276-3211, or their local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.