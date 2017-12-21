Over an ounce of marijuana, two firearms seized following traffic stop in Darlington County

LAMAR, SC (WMBF) – Marijuana and two firearms were seized by police following a traffic stop in Darlington County, according to a press release from the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Darlington County Sheriff's Drug Enforcement Unit Investigators were in the Lamar area of Darlington County on Bay Branch Road on Tuesday evening around 10:30 p.m. when they saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed and crossing the center line. After consent was given to search the vehicle following the traffic stop, investigators found a 9 millimeter caliber Ruger, a glass jar containing 31.1 grams of marijuana and a plastic baggie containing 3.5 grams of marijuana. A .45 caliber Taurus handgun was discovered in the pants pocket of a passenger, the release stated.

Edward Latrey Thomas, 24, of Lamar, Abraham Ervin, 28, of Lamar, and Anita Jalisa Keels, 22, of Georgia were all arrested. An infant child was in the vehicle who was released to a family member. Thomas and Irvin were charged with unlawful possession of a pistol and possession with intent to distribute marijuana; they were both released on $6,500 bond. Keels was charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and was released on a $5,000 bond.

