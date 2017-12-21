Man killed in Georgetown County hit-and-run identified

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – The bicyclist who was killed in a hit-and-run Tuesday has been identified, according to the Georgetown County Coroner’s Office.

Edward Krippa, 59, was hit on Hwy 17 near Mt. Zion Ave. Preliminary autopsy results show the cause of death as massive trauma.

South Carolina Highway Patrol is continuing to investigate the incident.

Related story:

Copyright 2017 WMBF News. All rights reserved.