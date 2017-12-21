Florence man arrested for reportedly distributing child pornography

FLORENCE, SC (WMBF) – A man has been arrested for allegedly distributing child pornography, according to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office.

Christian Wade Horstmann, 26 of Florence, was arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of exploitation of a minor punishable by up to ten years imprisonment on each count.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Florence County Sheriff's Office made the arrest. Investigators with the Attorney General's Office and Marion County Sheriff's Office, both also members of the state’s ICAC Task Force, assisted with the investigation and arrest.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office says investigators received a CyberTipline report from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children which led them to Horstmann.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General's Office. Records show Horstmann was released Thursday morning on a combined $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

In a statement faxed to WMBF News, attorney Rose Mary Parham with the Parham Law Firm stated, "Our client is completely innocent of these charges and looks forward to his day in Court."

