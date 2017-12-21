Report: Man's car stolen as he shopped

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) – A man’s car was reportedly stolen as he shopped inside a gas station Wednesday afternoon.

According to a Myrtle Beach Police incident report, police responded to the area of 1700 South Kings Hwy at about 2:00 p.m. The victim told police his black Jeep Patriot with silver rims was taken as he was getting items inside the store. The car was not turned on, but the keys were left inside, the report says.

Surveillance footage showed the car being taken by a white male wearing a white shirt at about 1:54 p.m., police say. Using information from a license plate reader, the last known location of the vehicle was southbound on Kings Hwy leaving the city limits of Myrtle Beach.

If you have any information on this incident call MBPD at 843-918-1300.

