FIRST ALERT: Winter begins today, check out local snow stats

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winter has officially begun as of 11:28 a.m. Thursday.

While the official start of winter has no actual impact on the weather we experience, take a look at some of the snow statistics from Myrtle Beach and Florence.

The last significant snow in Myrtle Beach was four inches in February 2010. That snowstorm led to the cancellation of the Myrtle Beach Marathon.

In Florence, the last accumulating snowfall was two inches in January 2014. That same storm brought significant ice and sleet to much of the region.

