FIRST ALERT: It's the first day of Winter, longer days ahead

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) Winter officially begins at 11:28 AM today.

Today marks the Winter Solstice. The December solstice marks the exact moment when the sun’s most direct rays reach their southern most point south of the equator. The time and date of the winter solstice change slightly each year, but this year’s solstice occurs at 11:28 a.m. Eastern Time on Dec. 21.

The Winter Solstice has no impact or influence on actual weather, but does mark the shortest amount of daylight of the year. Starting Friday, the sun will be up for a few seconds longer each day, signaling the start of a slow but steady march toward spring.

The amount of daylight in Myrtle Beach today is 9 hours, 55 minutes. By January 21st, that increases to 10 hours, 15 minutes and up to 11 hours and 12 minutes by February 21st.

