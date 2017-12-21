Horry County Animal Care 'cleared the shelter' during Thursday's holiday event

The Horry County Animal Care Center cleared the shelter on Thursday. (Source: WMBF News)

HORRY COUNTY, SC (WMBF) – All 55 animals were adopted during Horry County Animal Care Center’s “Home for the Holidays Clear the Shelter Event.”

A total of 25 dogs and 30 cats found their forever homes on Thursday.

“Really that was our goal. We want to get them into homes," Kelly Bonome, the shelter director, said.

From 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, all adoption fees were waived, according to a flyer from the shelter.

Adoption fees typically run $80 for dogs and include spaying or neutering, distemper and parvo vaccines, bordatella vaccinations, rabies vaccine, heartworm testing (if over 6 months of age), deworming, Capstar (flea prevention), microchip implantation, and 30 days of free pet health insurance, according to the shelter’s website.

The normal $50 adoption fee for cats includes paying or neutering, feline viral rhinotracheitis, calici virus, panleukopenia vaccine, Rabies vaccine, leukemia testing (if over 6 months of age), deworming, Capstar (flea prevention), microchip implantation, and 30 days of free pet health insurance.

If you miss today’s event, adoption fees are still half-price through the month of December, according to the shelter. HCACC will be closed on Friday and re-open Wednesday.

